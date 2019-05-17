Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



My Fair Lady / Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins – (March 21st – May 26th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Hailed by The New York Times as ‘one of the best musicals of the century”, the classic score features “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “The Rain in Spain”, “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live”. The original 1956 production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and is currently running on Broadway!

My Fair Lady
Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner
Music by Frederick Loewe
Presented by Midtown Arts Center

March 21st – May 26th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays – 6pm dinner / 7:30pm show
Sunday matinees – 12noon lunch / 1:30pm show
Box Office: 970-225-2555
Ticket Link

VENUE
Midtown Arts Center
The Dinner Theatre
3750 S. Mason Street
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website

updated 5-17-19


