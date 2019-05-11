The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Into the Woods

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Directed by Nathaniel Quinn



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Individual appointments in May – please see below.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Flatirons Dance

12650 W. 64th Avenue, Unit F

Arvada, CO 80004

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

ROLES

Needed are two males, one his 20s-30s, for the Prince and

the other male, 40+ to play the Mysterious man/narrator.

Looking for a female 40+ for Jack’s mother.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume with credits and experience and a recent headshot.

Prepare: Song (at least 16 bars)

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will take place in Denver area, but the production will transfer to Breckenridge for technical rehearsals and performances beginning Sunday, July 14th, 2019.

Performances July 17th – August 11th, 2019, Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:30pm

TO ARRANGE FOR AN AUDITION or IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS

Contact the director, Nathaniel Quinn at theatre4school@gmail.com

VENUE

Breckenridge Theatre

121 S. Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 5-15-19