(Individual Audition Appointments – May 2019) – Into the Woods (need Prince, Mysterious Man and Jack’s Mother) / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre – auditions in Arvada

Posted on 11 May 2019


The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Into the Woods
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Directed by Nathaniel Quinn

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Individual appointments in May – please see below.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Flatirons Dance
12650 W. 64th Avenue, Unit F
Arvada, CO 80004

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

ROLES
Needed are two males, one his 20s-30s, for the Prince and
the other male, 40+ to play the Mysterious man/narrator.
Looking for a female 40+ for Jack’s mother.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume with credits and experience and a recent headshot.
Prepare: Song (at least 16 bars)

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals will take place in Denver area, but the production will transfer to Breckenridge for technical rehearsals and performances beginning Sunday, July 14th, 2019.
Performances July 17th – August 11th, 2019, Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:30pm

TO ARRANGE FOR AN AUDITION or IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS
Contact the director, Nathaniel Quinn at theatre4school@gmail.com

VENUE
Breckenridge Theatre
121 S. Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 5-15-19


