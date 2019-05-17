“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Music by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

New songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice

Presented by BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

May 4th – September 21st, 2019

Performances:

Wednesdays at 5:30pm

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6:15pm

Sunday matinees at noon

Box Office: 303-449-6000

Ticket Link

VENUE

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage Website

updated 5-17-19