Stage Crew Level II

Stage Crew Level III

Stage Crew Level IV

Stage Crew Level II – part-time/ on call / 0-10 hours per week / $11.10 – $12 per hourThe Stage Crew Technicians are responsible for providing technical support in the areas of event set-up and breakdown, lighting, sound, audio/visual, house management, and box office sales, as well as other behind-the-scenes operations. Events include theatrical performances, music, dance, lectures, readings, the Summer Writing Program, live recordings, meetings, conferences and much more. Being on the stage crew offers a great deal of experience in a varied and intense working environment. Reports to Technical Manager and Stage Manager (as assigned).

Stage Crew Level III – part-time / on call / 0-20 hours per week / $12 – $14 per hour

The Stage Crew Level III Technicians are responsible for providing technical support in the areas stage management and supervision of crew, event set-up and breakdown, lighting, sound, audio/visual, house management, as well as other behind-the-scenes operations. Events include theatrical performances, music, dance, lectures, readings, the Summer Writing Program, live recordings, meetings, conferences and much more. Reports to Technical Manager and Stage Manager (as assigned).

Stage Crew Level IV – 30-40 hours per week / $14.26 – $16.78 per hour

The Level IV Technician is responsible for managing daily operations of the department and events on a regular basis, with a great deal of responsibility for the production and crew. The Stage Crew Level IV position provides consultation and advice to students, staff, faculty and any Naropa affiliated or third party entity producing work in University venues.

The Stage Crew Level IV Technician is responsible for providing technical support in the areas of stage management and supervision of crew, event set-up and breakdown, lighting, sound, audio/visual, and house management, as well as other behind-the-scenes operations.

posted 4-9-19