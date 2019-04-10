Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Hiring Immediately (deadline April 14th, 2019) – Projections/Video Assistant / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) is looking for a projections/video assistant for Boulder based project this Spring. Ideal candidate will have experience with Isadora, Qlab, and video editing experience, but training is available.

JOB DUTIES
Assist Projections Designer in all aspects of tech. Serve as operator for entirety of run. Troubleshoot as needed.

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID
No union contracts available.

SCHEDULE
April 15th – May 19th, 2019

TO APPLY – Please Email as soon as possible.
Stephen Weitz at Stephen@betc.org

BETC
2590 Walnut Street #1
Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) website

Posted 4-10-19


