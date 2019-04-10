Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) is looking for a projections/video assistant for Boulder based project this Spring. Ideal candidate will have experience with Isadora, Qlab, and video editing experience, but training is available.

JOB DUTIES

Assist Projections Designer in all aspects of tech. Serve as operator for entirety of run. Troubleshoot as needed.

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

No union contracts available.

SCHEDULE

April 15th – May 19th, 2019

TO APPLY – Please Email as soon as possible.

Stephen Weitz at Stephen@betc.org

BETC

2590 Walnut Street #1

Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) website

Posted 4-10-19