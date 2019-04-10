Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Let the Sunshine In – A Tribute (concert) / Goddess Here Productions in Boulder – (April 19th & 20th, 2019)

Let the Sunshine in – A Tribute
Songs from the musicals of Gal Macdermot.
A new sixties experience! The music of Galt MacDermot, composer of HAIR and beyond! A celebration of the songs and music. A Rock ‘n’ Roll Cabaret Performance.
Originally created by Eric Svejcar (New York-based music director and composer) and Tamara Meneghini under the support and guidance of MacDermot himself, Svejcar and Meneghini weave together a journey of Galt MacDermot’s unique place in music history.

The newly formed “Sunshine Funk Band”, includes locally based master musicians, Rick Pruitt on guitar, Pete Hennig on bass, and Paul Smiddy on drums. Eric Svejcar, will lead the group as the music director, arranger, keyboard and vocals. For the past 20 years, Svejcar has been the “go-to” guy in New York when it comes to MacDermot’s lesser known work.

Presented by Goddess Here Productions and The Dairy Arts Center

Friday, April 19th and Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 7:30pm
Saturday, April 20th matinee at 2pm
Box Office: 303-440-7826
Ticket Link
Running time: 1 hour / 10 minutes – no intermission

VENUE
Dairy Arts Center
in the Carsen Theater
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Goddess Here Productions website

posted 4-9-19


