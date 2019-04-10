Let the Sunshine in – A Tribute

Songs from the musicals of Gal Macdermot.

A new sixties experience! The music of Galt MacDermot, composer of HAIR and beyond! A celebration of the songs and music. A Rock ‘n’ Roll Cabaret Performance.

Originally created by Eric Svejcar (New York-based music director and composer) and Tamara Meneghini under the support and guidance of MacDermot himself, Svejcar and Meneghini weave together a journey of Galt MacDermot’s unique place in music history.

The newly formed “Sunshine Funk Band”, includes locally based master musicians, Rick Pruitt on guitar, Pete Hennig on bass, and Paul Smiddy on drums. Eric Svejcar, will lead the group as the music director, arranger, keyboard and vocals. For the past 20 years, Svejcar has been the “go-to” guy in New York when it comes to MacDermot’s lesser known work.

Presented by Goddess Here Productions and The Dairy Arts Center

Friday, April 19th and Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 20th matinee at 2pm

Box Office: 303-440-7826

Running time: 1 hour / 10 minutes – no intermission

VENUE

Dairy Arts Center

in the Carsen Theater

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

posted 4-9-19