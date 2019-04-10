SEEKING:

Non-Equity, Latinx actor that can play multiple characters/ages and is confident in movement.

About Mirror Image Arts and ​”It Starts With Us”:

Mirror Image Arts​ ​uses theatre as language to inspire dialogue, encourage awareness and promote action in order to build a strong, compassionate and empowered community​. The ​work is a subset of applied theatre. Applied theatre occurs in non-traditional settings such as schools, libraries, recreation centers, etc. It is facilitated by professional actors/teaching artists and involves people working as a community to address an issue of social concern. Applied theatre does not merely create a public performance, it interacts with its audience through questions and discussion that focus on relevant issues in their lives.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 from 3:30pm – 4:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Swansea Recreation Center

2650 E. 49th Avenue

Denver, CO 80216

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

Small stipend for rehearsal/performances

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: ​m.osterman@mirroimagearts.org​ and attach a headshot and resume.

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare one monologue (comedic/dramatic) and be ready to move, this will be a group audition.

PERFORMANCES

2 stage readings at the Swansea Recreation Center

Thursday, May 16th, 2019 from 3 – 4pm (call time 2:30pm)

Friday, May 17th from 6 – 7pm (call time 5:30pm)

REHEARSALS

Devising:​ You will be co-creating with youth