(April 16th, 2019) – “It Starts With Us” (need Latinx actor – non-Equity) / Mirror Image Arts

SEEKING:
Non-Equity, Latinx actor that can play multiple characters/ages and is confident in movement.

About Mirror Image Arts and ​”It Starts With Us”:
Mirror Image Arts​ ​uses theatre as language to inspire dialogue, encourage awareness and promote action in order to build a strong, compassionate and empowered community​. The ​work is a subset of applied theatre. Applied theatre occurs in non-traditional settings such as schools, libraries, recreation centers, etc. It is facilitated by professional actors/teaching artists and involves people working as a community to address an issue of social concern. Applied theatre does not merely create a public performance, it interacts with its audience through questions and discussion that focus on relevant issues in their lives.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 from 3:30pm – 4:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Swansea Recreation Center
2650 E. 49th Avenue
Denver, CO 80216

COMPENSATION
Role is PAID
Small stipend for rehearsal/performances

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: ​m.osterman@mirroimagearts.org​ and attach a headshot and resume.

BRING / PREPARE
Prepare one monologue (comedic/dramatic) and be ready to move, this will be a group audition.

PERFORMANCES
2 stage readings at the Swansea Recreation Center
Thursday, May 16th, 2019 from 3 – 4pm (call time 2:30pm)
Friday, May 17th from 6 – 7pm (call time 5:30pm)

REHEARSALS
Devising:​     You will be co-creating with youth

    • ●  Tuesday, April 23rd @ 3:00pm-6:00pm
    • ●  Thursday, May 2nd @ 3:00pm-6:00pm

Rehearsal:  May not need all three hours at all three sessions

    • ●  Thursday, May 9th @ 3:00pm-6:00pm
    • ●  Tuesday, May 14th @ 3:00pm-6:00pm
    • ●  Wednesday, May 15th @ 3:00pm-6:00pm

MORE INFORMATION
Mirror Image Arts has partnered with MY Denver on several interactive there programs. “It Starts With Us”​ is a five month residency at a local recreation center that is affected by larger city changes in order to co-create a space with youth to share their stories. The I-70 construction and the possible effects on the neighborhood spurred MY Denver to choose the Swansea Recreation Center as an important and intentional space where youth have the opportunity to construct their own identity, community, stories.

Mirror Image Arts website

posted 4-10-19


