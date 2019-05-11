Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 11th, 2019) – (ages 15-23) – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee / Stage Left Productions Denver

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 May 2019


Stage Left Productions Denver is searching for youth actors (15-23 years old) for their production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. You don’t have to be a current student anywhere, just in that age range. This is a non-equity production.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Washington Street Community Center
809 S. Washington Street
Denver, CO 80209

CALLBACKS
Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 1pm – 4pm
Washington Street Community Center

COMPENSATION
Roles are NON-paid

ROLES
4 Females, 5 Males, 9 Any Gender.
Open to non-traditional casting.
See signup link for character role descriptions.

ABOUT STAGE LEFT PRODUCTIONS
Provides high quality, student produced productions (ages 15-23) with net proceeds going to benefit The Delores Project, a non-profit focused on providing emergency housing for unaccompanied women and transgender individuals.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Current headshot and resume. Sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided. Bring a list of potential conflicts between May 18th and June 30th.
Prepare: 32 bars of a song that shows off your vocal range and comedic timing.

REHEARSALS
Begin on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at the Washington Street Community Center at 809 S. Washington Street, Denver 80209 on Mondays thru Thursdays from 7 – 10pm.

PERFORMANCE DATES
Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 21st at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm
PERFORMANCE VENUE – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver, 80205

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE
Also accepting video auditions for those who cannot attend on the audition date.
Email Sophia for details at sophia@stageleftdenver.com

Stage Left Productions Denver website

posted 4-11-19
updated 5-11-19


