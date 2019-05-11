Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay11Sat20191:00 pm Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...May 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmWicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and[...]1:30 pm Oliver! (matinee) / Candlelight ...Oliver! (matinee) / Candlelight ...May 11 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmThe streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty[...]1:30 pm Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...May 11 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and #1 Play of 2017 – Time Magazine For the people of Reading, Pennsylvania, work is so much more than a paycheck – it’s the glue that holds the town[...]2:00 pm Disney’s Freaky Friday (youth pe...Disney’s Freaky Friday (youth pe...May 11 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pmDISNEY’S FREAKY FRIDAY, ONE-ACT EDITION Performed by an energetic and talented middle school and high school cast, audiences can expect a hilarious, and often touching, modern take on the popular switcheroo tale about the ever-evolving[...]2:00 pm Little Shop of Horrors (matinee)...Little Shop of Horrors (matinee)...May 11 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmLittle Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant[...]