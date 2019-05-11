Stage Left Productions Denver is searching for youth actors (15-23 years old) for their production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. You don’t have to be a current student anywhere, just in that age range. This is a non-equity production.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Washington Street Community Center

809 S. Washington Street

Denver, CO 80209

CALLBACKS

Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 1pm – 4pm

Washington Street Community Center

COMPENSATION

Roles are NON-paid

ROLES

4 Females, 5 Males, 9 Any Gender.

Open to non-traditional casting.

See signup link for character role descriptions.

ABOUT STAGE LEFT PRODUCTIONS

Provides high quality, student produced productions (ages 15-23) with net proceeds going to benefit The Delores Project, a non-profit focused on providing emergency housing for unaccompanied women and transgender individuals.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Current headshot and resume. Sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided. Bring a list of potential conflicts between May 18th and June 30th.

Prepare: 32 bars of a song that shows off your vocal range and comedic timing.

REHEARSALS

Begin on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at the Washington Street Community Center at 809 S. Washington Street, Denver 80209 on Mondays thru Thursdays from 7 – 10pm.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 21st at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Avenue West, Denver, 80205

Also accepting video auditions for those who cannot attend on the audition date.

Email Sophia for details at sophia@stageleftdenver.com

posted 4-11-19

updated 5-11-19