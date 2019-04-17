On-going acting workshop for stage and film technique. For adults ages 18+.

Instructor: Alicia Leeper

Alicia is a Colorado native. She has spent over 20 years studying various methods of acting. She has a minor in Theater & Dance Performance from the University of Northern Colorado and a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications.

What actors can expect to learn:

Methods of acting: Actors will explore various styles of acting technique.

Scene study

Scene/script analysis

Cold reading technique

History of acting for stage and film

Commercial audition technique

Monologue preparation

Character development

WHEN ARE CLASSES in 2019

May 4th & 5th, 2019

June 8th & 9th

July 13th & 14th

August 3rd & 4th

September 7th & 8th

October 5th & 6th

November 2nd & 3rd

December 7th & 8th

Saturday class hours: 9am – 6pm (with lunch break)

Sunday class hours: 2pm – 6pm​​

REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: TheActorsStudy@gmail.com

Phone: 303-870-3588

LOCATION

The Actor’s Study

3701 W. 50th Avenue

Denver, CO 80221

The Actor’s Study website