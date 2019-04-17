Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



On-going / Acting Classes for Film and Stage / The Actor’s Study

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


On-going acting workshop for stage and film technique. For adults ages 18+.
Instructor: Alicia Leeper
Alicia is a Colorado native. She has spent over 20 years studying various methods of acting. She has a minor in Theater & Dance Performance from the University of Northern Colorado and a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications.

What actors can expect to learn:
Methods of acting: Actors will explore various styles of acting technique.
Scene study
Scene/script analysis
Cold reading technique
History of acting for stage and film
Commercial audition technique
Monologue preparation
Character development

WHEN ARE CLASSES in 2019
May 4th & 5th, 2019
June 8th & 9th
July 13th & 14th
August 3rd & 4th
 September 7th & 8th
October 5th & 6th
November 2nd & 3rd
December 7th & 8th

Saturday class hours: 9am – 6pm (with lunch break)
Sunday class hours: 2pm – 6pm​​

REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: TheActorsStudy@gmail.com
Phone: 303-870-3588

LOCATION
The Actor’s Study
3701 W. 50th Avenue
Denver, CO 80221

The Actor’s Study website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado