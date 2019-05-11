LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 12noon – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

CALLBACKS

Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 12noon – 4pm

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

ROLES

Seymour Krelborn – An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero.

Audrey – Bleached-blond, Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour’s life.

Mr. Mushnik – The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss.

Orin Scrivello – An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies.

The Plant (Audrey 2) – Puppet. An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour.

Voice Of The Plant – An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart ‘villain.’

Crystal – Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus.

Ronnette – Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus.

Chiffon – Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are African-American street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Union contracts are available.

Housing may be available for actors coming from out of town.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals and performances will take place in Breckenridge.

Performances: August 23rd – September 1st, 2019. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 6:30pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE: Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams, Breckenridge, CO 80424

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume, Sheet Music with cuts clearly marked. An accompanist will be provided.

Prepare: 16-32 bars of music in the style of the show or from the show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: nathan@backstagetheatre.com

Phone: 970-453-0199

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 4-17-19

updated 5-11-19