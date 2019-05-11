Loveland Opera Theatre’s will be holding its spring auditions for the following productions:

Amahl and The Night Visitors by Menotti, December 6th – 8th, 2019

Opera Spookbox LIVE Gala (fundraiser concert), October 19th, 2019

Spring Fundraising Gala, date TBA

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9:30am – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

First Baptist Church

1003 W. 6th Street

Loveland, CO 80537

CALLBACKS

Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1:30 – 5pm

At the First Baptist Church (see above)

ROLES

Various

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Clean copy of your music – an accompanist will be provided.

Prepare: One contemporary aria in English and/or a spooky aria or song.

TO AUDITION

APPLY /Send: Cover letter, headshot and resume to Dr. Juliana Bishop Hoch at lovelandoperatheatre@gmail.com

QUESTIONS?

970-593-0085

Loveland Opera Theatre website

posted 4-17-19

updated 5-11-19