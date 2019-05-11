Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 18th, 2019) – 3 Productions / Loveland Opera Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Loveland Opera Theatre’s will be holding its spring auditions for the following productions:
Amahl and The Night Visitors by Menotti, December 6th – 8th, 2019
Opera Spookbox LIVE Gala (fundraiser concert), October 19th, 2019
Spring Fundraising Gala, date TBA

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9:30am – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
First Baptist Church
1003 W. 6th Street
Loveland, CO 80537

CALLBACKS
Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1:30 – 5pm
At the First Baptist Church (see above)

ROLES
Various

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Clean copy of your music – an accompanist will be provided.
Prepare: One contemporary aria in English and/or a spooky aria or song.

TO AUDITION
APPLY /Send: Cover letter, headshot and resume to Dr. Juliana Bishop Hoch at lovelandoperatheatre@gmail.com

QUESTIONS?
970-593-0085

Loveland Opera Theatre website

posted 4-17-19
updated 5-11-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado