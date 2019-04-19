Visionbox Studio, Denver’s premier actor training studio and play development company, announces a new summer theatre training program for Colorado high school students in residence at the Vail Mountain School. Visionbox has assembled an extraordinary team of theatre professionals to teach: Acting, Playwriting, Movement, Dance, Voice and Speech, and Singing.

Session 1: Realism

June 24th – July 6th, 2019

Performance on July 6th

Session 2: Shakespeare

July 8th – July 20th, 2019

Performance on July 20th

PREREQUISITES

Prospective students should attend one of two master classes and information sessions:

Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 9am – 12noon at East High School in Denver (Black Box)

OR

Sunday, April 28th from 9am -12noon at Vail Mountain School in Vail

To reserve a spot email info@visionbox.org subject Visionbox Vail.

Students unable to attend a master class should write to set up an alternate interview.

Visionbox Intensive – Summer 2019 – flier

TUITION

$1,500 per Session

Housing and evening activities – extra cost

Scholarships available

For more information visit:

www.visionbox.org

or email info@visionbox.org

posted 4-19-19