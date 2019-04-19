Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Summer Theatre Intensive in Vail / Visionbox Studio – (June 24th – July 20th, 2019) – Master Classes in Denver and Vail prior to Intensive – April 27th & 28th, 2019

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio, Denver’s premier actor training studio and play development company, announces a new summer theatre training program for Colorado high school students in residence at the Vail Mountain School. Visionbox has assembled an extraordinary team of theatre professionals to teach: Acting, Playwriting, Movement, Dance, Voice and Speech, and Singing.

Session 1: Realism
June 24th – July 6th, 2019
Performance on July 6th

Session 2: Shakespeare
July 8th – July 20th, 2019
Performance on July 20th

PREREQUISITES
Prospective students should attend one of two master classes and information sessions:
Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 9am – 12noon at East High School in Denver (Black Box)
OR
Sunday, April 28th from 9am -12noon at Vail Mountain School in Vail
To reserve a spot email info@visionbox.org subject Visionbox Vail.
Students unable to attend a master class should write to set up an alternate interview.

Visionbox Intensive – Summer 2019 – flier

TUITION
$1,500 per Session
Housing and evening activities – extra cost
Scholarships available

For more information visit:
www.visionbox.org
or email info@visionbox.org

posted 4-19-19


