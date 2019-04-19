Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsApr19Fri20197:00 pm Little Women, the Broadway Music...Little Women, the Broadway Music...Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmLouisa May Alcott’s timeless tale, Little Women, is brought to soaring musical life in an energetic adaptation sure to warm the heart. The musical is seen through the eyes of the daring and tenacious Jo,[...]7:00 pm Rent – (School Edition – high sc...Rent – (School Edition – high sc...Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmLa Vie Boheme! Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Rent (School Edition) is presented by StageDoor’s high school company and follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians[...]7:30 pm Avenue Q / OpenStage Theatre & C...Avenue Q / OpenStage Theatre & C...Apr 19 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmAvenue Q is part flesh, part puppet, and packed with heart. This laugh-out-loud musical tells the story of a bright-eyed college grad who goes to New York City with big dreams and a tiny bank[...]7:30 pm Caroline or Change / The Aurora ...Caroline or Change / The Aurora ...Apr 19 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmSet in the heat of the Civil Rights Movement, the Tony-nominated Caroline, or Change follows a black maid working for a middle-class Jewish family in Louisiana. When a small amount of money goes missing, buried[...]7:30 pm Heathers: The Musical / Equinox ...Heathers: The Musical / Equinox ...Apr 19 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmBased on the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil[...]