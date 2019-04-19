From the creative team of “Motones vs. Jerseys,” Starkey Productions is currently seeking rock tenors for their next production, “Chords of Steel.” These male performers will workshop the show.

COMPENSATION

All performers will be paid and also be strongly considered for several theatrical opportunities.

ROLES

Looking for males ages 25-45.

Singers need to be physically in shape as the show is demanding.

Not looking for theatrical singers, but ROCK singers who can sing theatrically.

TO BE CONSIDERED

Email chris@starkeyproductions.com

or call 303-356-4852

Starkey Productions website

Posted 4-19-19