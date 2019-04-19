Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Now Seeking) – Male Singers for “Chords of Steel” / Starkey Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


From the creative team of “Motones vs. Jerseys,” Starkey Productions is currently seeking rock tenors for their next production, “Chords of Steel.” These male performers will workshop the show.

COMPENSATION
All performers will be paid and also be strongly considered for several theatrical opportunities.

ROLES
Looking for males ages 25-45.
Singers need to be physically in shape as the show is demanding.
Not looking for theatrical singers, but ROCK singers who can sing theatrically.

TO BE CONSIDERED
Email chris@starkeyproductions.com
or call 303-356-4852

Starkey Productions website

Posted 4-19-19


