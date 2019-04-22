Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring (April -May 2019) – Freelance Lighting, Audio and Stage Technicians / UCCS Presents in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


NOW HIRING
Freelance Lighting, Audio, Stage Technicians

UCCS (University of Colorado in Colorado Springs) Presents at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs is looking to grow its overhire team!
Rentals, concerts, tours, and more! If you have experience with running lighting and/or audio, please send in your resume. They have a busy busy season ahead!

JOB DUTIES
In need of more lighting, audio, and stage technicians to help load in, run, and strike events.
More events are being continually added to the growing schedule.

MORE INFORMATION
The 95,000 square foot venue includes 4 theatres, fully digital systems, Yamaha CL5s, Dante Interface, Lots of Moving Lights, + ETC Ion Consoles.

COMPENSATION
PAID – Freelance – Temporary
Union members will be considered.

VENUE
Ent Center for the Arts
University of Colorado in Colorado Springs (UCCS)
1420 Austin Bluffs
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

TO APPLY
Contact: Melissa Baglio at mbaglio@uccs.edu

Ent Center for the Arts – UCCS Presents website

POSTED 4-22-19


