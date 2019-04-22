NOW HIRING

Freelance Lighting, Audio, Stage Technicians

UCCS (University of Colorado in Colorado Springs) Presents at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs is looking to grow its overhire team!

Rentals, concerts, tours, and more! If you have experience with running lighting and/or audio, please send in your resume. They have a busy busy season ahead!

JOB DUTIES

In need of more lighting, audio, and stage technicians to help load in, run, and strike events.

More events are being continually added to the growing schedule.

MORE INFORMATION

The 95,000 square foot venue includes 4 theatres, fully digital systems, Yamaha CL5s, Dante Interface, Lots of Moving Lights, + ETC Ion Consoles.

COMPENSATION

PAID – Freelance – Temporary

Union members will be considered.

VENUE

Ent Center for the Arts

University of Colorado in Colorado Springs (UCCS)

1420 Austin Bluffs

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

TO APPLY

Contact: Melissa Baglio at mbaglio@uccs.edu

Ent Center for the Arts – UCCS Presents website

POSTED 4-22-19