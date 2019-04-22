JOB DESCRIPTION

The Production/Company Manager is responsible for the overall theatrical production and day-to-day business of the production departments (including but not limited to costumes, props, scenery, stage management, lights and sound). The Production/Company Manager reports to the Artistic Director.

The Production/Company Manager plays a key role in the managerial direction of the productions as pertains to quality, timeliness, and scheduling of artists for the theatrical productions. The chief responsibility of the Production/Company Manager is to run the Production Department and manage the company members in support of the artistic vision of the company.

ABOUT THE LAKE DILLON THEATRE COMPANY

Located in Silverthorne, Colorado, The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is a professional theatre committed to enhancing the quality of life in Summit County and the Colorado Front Range by providing unique and accessible cultural experiences through the performing arts. We increase imagination, engagement and empathy in our community through our performance, educational and outreach programming.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company’s core values of integrity, impact, quality, intimacy, and diversity of programming influence all aspects of development, programming, and operations. Staff is expected to fulfill their responsibilities with consistent consideration of these core values.

Additionally, the Lake Dillon Theatre Company maintains a unique organizational culture that is intimate, fast-paced, and fully-integrated between all departments. These unique aspects of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company require all staff members to multi-task projects in an often-times complex work environment. The intimate nature of our staff and the broad depth and scope of the programming requires all staff members to constantly be aware of and support other departments in order to achieve organizational success each year.

FOR A FULL JOB DESCRIPTION – CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION

PAID – High $30k’s – Low $40k’s

Benefits: Full health insurance (dental and vision not included)

TO APPLY (hiring immediately – May 2019)

Email: Cover Letter, Resume/CV (curriculum vitae) and references to:

Artistic Director, Chris Alleman at chris@lakedillontheatre.org

Note: The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company website

posted 4-22-19