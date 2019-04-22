Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Robert Burns Poetry Reading Competition for Colorado High School Students – Held on October 19, 2019

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


Colorado High School Students: You are invited to participate in The Robert Burns Poetry Reading Competition
Prizes: $400, $200, $100 (and award certificates)
The Competition is being sponsored by the Scottish community in Colorado.
WHEN IS THE COMPETITION
Saturday, October 19, 2019; Register by October 5th.
TIME: Between the hours of 12noon – 4pm. Performance times will be scheduled.
WHERE IS THE COMPETITION
Lakewood United Church of Christ
100 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226 (Please MapQuest this address)
(1st Avenue at Carr Street between Wadsworth Blvd. and Garrison Street)
 
ELIGIBILITY
Participants must be Colorado high school students.
The annual, worldwide celebrations of the Scots poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), known as ‘Burns Suppers’ feature several of his 716 works recited at these dinners.
HOW THE COMPETITION WORKS
Participants are required to perform five poems (see link below). Links to helpful video examples are included in one of the forms below. Memorization is NOT required. Performances of all five poems will be read in a small setting in front of a panel of judges.
Winners will be widely publicized.
WHY YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN DOING THIS
If you are thinking of going into any of the following fields, this event would be an invaluable experience: acting/entertainment, television or radio news reporting, law, politics, teaching, writing of any kind, business, sales, and ministry. It is also interesting and fun…and you could win some money!

TO APPLY FOR THE COMPETITIONRobert Burns Competition – REGISTRATION FORM 2019
There is NO registration fee.
REQUIRED READING PIECES – Robert Burns Competition – Required Reading Pieces – 2019
REQUIRED RECITATION PIECESRobert Burns Competition – Required Recitation Pieces – 2019

QUESTIONS?
Email: Ken McIntosh at kenmcintosh@idcomm.com or call 303-234-0469
OR
Email: Carolyn Elliott at carolynelliott515@gmail.com or call 303-249-1849

posted 4-22-19


