Colorado High School Students: You are invited to participate in The Robert Burns Poetry Reading Competition

Prizes: $400, $200, $100 (and award certificates)

The Competition is being sponsored by the Scottish community in Colorado.

WHEN IS THE COMPETITION

Saturday, October 19, 2019; Register by October 5th.

TIME: Between the hours of 12noon – 4pm. Performance times will be scheduled.

WHERE IS THE COMPETITION

Lakewood United Church of Christ

100 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226 (Please MapQuest this address)

(1st Avenue at Carr Street between Wadsworth Blvd. and Garrison Street)

ELIGIBILITY

Participants must be Colorado high school students.

The annual, worldwide celebrations of the Scots poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), known as ‘Burns Suppers’ feature several of his 716 works recited at these dinners.

HOW THE COMPETITION WORKS

Participants are required to perform five poems (see link below). Links to helpful video examples are included in one of the forms below. Memorization is NOT required. Performances of all five poems will be read in a small setting in front of a panel of judges.

Winners will be widely publicized.

WHY YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN DOING THIS

If you are thinking of going into any of the following fields, this event would be an invaluable experience: acting/entertainment, television or radio news reporting, law, politics, teaching, writing of any kind, business, sales, and ministry. It is also interesting and fun…and you could win some money! TO APPLY FOR THE COMPETITION – Robert Burns Competition – REGISTRATION FORM 2019

There is NO registration fee.

REQUIRED READING PIECES – Robert Burns Competition – Required Reading Pieces – 2019

REQUIRED RECITATION PIECES – Robert Burns Competition – Required Recitation Pieces – 2019



QUESTIONS?

Email: Ken McIntosh at kenmcintosh@idcomm.com or call 303-234-0469

OR

Email: Carolyn Elliott at carolynelliott515@gmail.com or call 303-249-1849