NEEDED someone to play the Baker and the Narrator/Mysterious Man from Into the Woods. Denver West High School’s production is THIS WEEK, Wednesday, April 24th through Friday, April 26th at 6:30pm.

Their two student actors are incredibly sick, and there is no way for them to postpone the production (again). Given that the show is supposed to open day after tomorrow, they’re likely looking for people who have played the roles before (most likely).

INTERESTED?

Please contact Greg Cooke right away at 714-313-5275 (cell)

VENUE

Denver West High School

951 Elati Street

Denver, CO 80204

Denver West Performing Arts Facebook Page

posted 4-22-19