DESPERATE – Due to illness – Denver’s West High School needs 2 actors for Into the Woods for performances THIS WEEK (Weds., April 24th through Friday, April 26th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


NEEDED someone to play the Baker and the Narrator/Mysterious Man from Into the Woods. Denver West High School’s production is THIS WEEK, Wednesday, April 24th through Friday, April 26th at 6:30pm.
Their two student actors are incredibly sick, and there is no way for them to postpone the production (again). Given that the show is supposed to open day after tomorrow, they’re likely looking for people who have played the roles before (most likely).

INTERESTED?
Please contact Greg Cooke right away at 714-313-5275 (cell)

VENUE
Denver West High School
951 Elati Street
Denver, CO 80204

Denver West Performing Arts Facebook Page

posted 4-22-19

 


