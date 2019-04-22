Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsApr23Tue20197:30 pm Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Apr 23 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmTravel back to the Harlem Renaissance – music was swinging, bands were big, and the jazz scene continued to rise. Women embraced their independence yet still desired the convention of marriage. Men enjoyed financial success[...]7:30 pm Xanadu / Denver Center for The P...Xanadu / Denver Center for The P...Apr 23 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmXanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny,[...]Apr24Wed20191:00 pm The Moors (matinee) / Arvada Cen...The Moors (matinee) / Arvada Cen...Apr 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmIn The Moors, two sisters and a depressed Mastiff dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The women spend their days dreaming of love and power until the arrival of a hapless[...]1:00 pm Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Apr 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmTravel back to the Harlem Renaissance – music was swinging, bands were big, and the jazz scene continued to rise. Women embraced their independence yet still desired the convention of marriage. Men enjoyed financial success[...]7:30 pm Cats (Broadway Tour) / Denver Ce...Cats (Broadway Tour) / Denver Ce...Apr 24 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmCats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America. Audiences are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking[...]