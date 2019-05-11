CenterStage Theatre Company announces open auditions for their Summer 2019 production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway! Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes one back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns,” including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

Thoroughly Modern Mille

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company

Directed by Shelly Cox-Robie

Choreography by Izzy Robie

Music Direction by Nik Vlachos

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (by appointment only)

Friday, May 10th, 2019 from 4:30 – 7pm

Saturday, May 11th from 10am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS and CALLBACKS

CenterStage Theatre Company

Koko Plaza

901 Front Street (lower level)

Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS

Sunday, May 12th from 3pm – 4:30pm – FOR ALL ACTORS for a DANCE AUDITION

Please wear dance shoes and clothes you can move in. A dance combination will be taught.

CALLBACKS FOR INDIVIDUAL ROLES

Sunday, May 12th from 4:30 – 7pm

ROLES

All actors must be ages 14-20 to be eligible to audition.

All roles will be double cast to the extent that they are able to.

Looking for a diverse cast. Actors of all types and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Jimmy Smith

Millie Dilmount

Mr. Trevor Graydon

Miss Flannery

Muzzy Van Hossmere

Ruth

Gloria

Rita

Alice

Cora

Lucille

Ethel Peas

Mrs. Meers – non-traditional casting Male

Miss Dorothy Brown

Ching Ho – must be of Asian descent

Bun Foo – must be of Asian descent

Speed Tappists

The Pearl Lady

The Letch

Policeman

George Gershwin

Dorothy Parker

Rodney

Kenneth

Ensemble

FEE TO PARTICIPATE

IF CAST: tuition fee of $430, costume fee of $75 and script fee of $20 apply.

(A limited number of need-based scholarships are available)

COMPENSATION

This are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume that includes your theater, dance and training experience.

Headshot (does not have to be a professional photo)

Prepare: approximately 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show that shows off your range for the primary audition. Please do NOT sing a song from the show. You have the option of either bringing an mp3 backing track to play from your phone or other device, or bringing sheet music with your cut clearly marked; an accompanist will be provided. Please bring $10 cash to cover the cost of the accompanist. There will NOT be any a cappella auditions.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

A link to an online audition form will be emailed to you prior to your audition.

REHEARSALS

Begin the second week of June and in general will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the late afternoon/early evening) and Sunday afternoons.

PERFORMANCES

Venue – The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302

July 20th – July 28th, 2019

Shows are at 7:30pm (July 20th, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th)

There will be matinees at 2pm on Sunday, July 21st and Saturday and Sunday July 27th and 28th

QUESTIONS?

Email: the Production Manager at: Kelsey.kaisershot@gmail.com

CenterStage Theatre Company website

posted 4-22-19

updated 5-11-19