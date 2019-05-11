Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 10th & 11th, 2019) – Thoroughly Modern Millie (ages 14 – 20 only) – CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville

CenterStage Theatre Company announces open auditions for their Summer 2019 production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway! Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes one back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns,” including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

Thoroughly Modern Mille
Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company
Directed by Shelly Cox-Robie
Choreography by Izzy Robie
Music Direction by Nik Vlachos

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (by appointment only)
Friday, May 10th, 2019 from 4:30 – 7pm
Saturday, May 11th from 10am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS and CALLBACKS
CenterStage Theatre Company
Koko Plaza
901 Front Street (lower level)
Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS
Sunday, May 12th from 3pm – 4:30pm – FOR ALL ACTORS for a DANCE AUDITION
Please wear dance shoes and clothes you can move in. A dance combination will be taught.

CALLBACKS FOR INDIVIDUAL ROLES
Sunday, May 12th from 4:30 – 7pm

ROLES
All actors must be ages 14-20 to be eligible to audition.
All roles will be double cast to the extent that they are able to.
Looking for a diverse cast. Actors of all types and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Jimmy Smith
Millie Dilmount
Mr. Trevor Graydon
Miss Flannery
Muzzy Van Hossmere
Ruth
Gloria
Rita
Alice
Cora
Lucille
Ethel Peas
Mrs. Meers – non-traditional casting Male
Miss Dorothy Brown
Ching Ho – must be of Asian descent
Bun Foo – must be of Asian descent
Speed Tappists
The Pearl Lady
The Letch
Policeman
George Gershwin
Dorothy Parker
Rodney
Kenneth
Ensemble

FEE TO PARTICIPATE
IF CAST: tuition fee of $430, costume fee of $75 and script fee of $20 apply.
(A limited number of need-based scholarships are available)

COMPENSATION
This are NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume that includes your theater, dance and training experience.
Headshot (does not have to be a professional photo)
Prepare: approximately 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show that shows off your range for the primary audition. Please do NOT sing a song from the show. You have the option of either bringing an mp3 backing track to play from your phone or other device, or bringing sheet music with your cut clearly marked; an accompanist will be provided. Please bring $10 cash to cover the cost of the accompanist. There will NOT be any a cappella auditions.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE
A link to an online audition form will be emailed to you prior to your audition.

REHEARSALS
Begin the second week of June and in general will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the late afternoon/early evening) and Sunday afternoons.

PERFORMANCES
Venue – The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
July 20th – July 28th, 2019
Shows are at 7:30pm (July 20th, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th)
There will be matinees at 2pm on Sunday, July 21st and Saturday and Sunday July 27th and 28th

QUESTIONS?
Email: the Production Manager at: Kelsey.kaisershot@gmail.com

CenterStage Theatre Company website

posted 4-22-19
updated 5-11-19


