Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical / Candlelight Dinner Playhouse – (June 6th – August 25th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Based on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck on the shores of West Africa. The child is taken in and raised by a tribe of gorillas. He becomes a man, thriving in this primitive environment, until the arrival of a hunting expedition and his realization of the world beyond his jungle home. Tarzan features Grammy and Oscar winning music by pop icon Phil Collins includin: “Son of Man,” “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and “Strangers Like Me.” Tarzan: The Stage Musical is great for audiences of all ages.

Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical
Music and Lyrics by Phil Collins
Book by David Henry Hwang
Adapted from the story “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs
Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
Directed and Choreographed by Piper Lindsay Arpan
Music Direction by Phil Forman
Starring: Barret Harper (Tarzan), Katie Jackson (Jane), Tim Howard, Harmony Livingstone, and
Scotty Shaffer

June 6th – August 25th, 2019
Performances:
Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays: Dinner at 6pm, Show at 7:30pm
Saturday Matinees: Lunch 12noon, Show 1:30pm
Sunday Matinees: Lunch 12:30pm, Show 2pm
Box Office: 970-744-3747
Ticket Link

VENUE
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Drive
Johnstown, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website

posted 4-24-19
Updated 5-17-19


