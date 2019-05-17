Based on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck on the shores of West Africa. The child is taken in and raised by a tribe of gorillas. He becomes a man, thriving in this primitive environment, until the arrival of a hunting expedition and his realization of the world beyond his jungle home. Tarzan features Grammy and Oscar winning music by pop icon Phil Collins includin: “Son of Man,” “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and “Strangers Like Me.” Tarzan: The Stage Musical is great for audiences of all ages.

Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical

Music and Lyrics by Phil Collins

Book by David Henry Hwang

Adapted from the story “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs

Presented by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Directed and Choreographed by Piper Lindsay Arpan

Music Direction by Phil Forman

Starring: Barret Harper (Tarzan), Katie Jackson (Jane), Tim Howard, Harmony Livingstone, and

Scotty Shaffer

June 6th – August 25th, 2019

Performances:

Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays: Dinner at 6pm, Show at 7:30pm

Saturday Matinees: Lunch 12noon, Show 1:30pm

Sunday Matinees: Lunch 12:30pm, Show 2pm

Box Office: 970-744-3747

Ticket Link

VENUE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse website

posted 4-24-19

Updated 5-17-19