Audacious Theatre is holding auditions for their new immersive show Woodlands & Wyverns, a comedic love letter to Dungeons and Dragons. Woodlands & Wyverns brings audiences inside a tabletop gaming session full of in- and out-of-game drama, heart, and a whole lot of magic. As an immersive piece, this play, “Woodlands and Wyvems” has multiple endings that are dependent on dice rolls made by the audience. As such, actors will be required to memorize multiple versions of scenes and be able to switch between potential versions during performances.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, May 5th and May 12th from 10am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Vision Comics

3958 S. Federal Blvd., Englewood, CO 80110

CALLBACKS

None indicated

ROLES

We welcome applications from all, and strongly encourage women, people of color, people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees, and LGBTQ+ persons to apply.

Rachael (20-30, female/femme): Rachael is extremely intelligent and clever, but has been closeted about her love of games and nerd culture her whole life due to discrimination she faced in the male-dominated gaming community. This event is her first time gaming with people outside her family, and she is both excited and nervous to get involved.

Brett (20-30, male): Brett is a passionate alpha-nerd, always taking the command in games and social settings. He can be crass, with an in-your-face aggressive attitude and a chip on his shoulder. He takes great pride in his Woodlands & Wyverns character – Braun – who is everything he can’t seem to be: brave, righteous, and able to save the day as a true hero.

Theodore (20-30, male): Theodore is quiet, observant, and a quick learner. Typically he limits himself to only playing MMORPGs, but has decided to try out Woodlands & Wyverns to make up for lost time with his girl friends, despite the imminent – and debilitating – social fatigue.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (stipend plus a bonus based on ticket sales)

No Equity contracts available.

PREPARE

No monologue preparation required; sides for warm readings will be provided.

Be prepared to stay for at least 30 minutes in order to read with other actors.

If you are unable to attend the above audition dates, video submissions will accepted until May 11th. For video submissions, please send a 1-2 minute performance of a comedic monologue to info@audacioustheatre.com.

PERFORMANCES

July 12th – July 27th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

VENUE: Vision Comics, 3958 S. Federal Blvd., Englewood 80110

TO SCHEDULE AND AUDITION OF FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact: Logan Custer at Info@audacioustheatre.com

Audacious Theatre website

posted 4-26-19

updated 5-11-19