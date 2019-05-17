These are ghost stories as you’ve never heard them. A lovesick miner, a legendary outlaw, a radical pioneer and an eclectic posse of phantom musicians make up Discount Ghost Stories, a unique musical experience weaving Rocky Mountain tales of life, death, and the beyond. Grab a cold brew from the bar, and immerse yourself in forgotten Colorado lore and original rock tunes under the stars at Trident Booksellers and Café.

Discount Ghost Stories

Music and Original Lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen

Book, adapted Lyrics and Dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska

Presented by Local Theater Company

Directed by Austin Regin

June 8th – June 29th, 2019

Performances:

Saturday, June 8th at 8pm – Preview

Sunday, June 9th at 8pm – Preview

Tuesday, June 11th at 8pm – Preview

Wednesday, June 12th at 8pm – Preview

Thursday, June 13th at 8pm – Opening

Fridays, June 14th, 21st and 28th at 8pm

Saturdays, June 15th, 22nd and 29th at 8pm

Wednesdays, June 19th and 26th at 8pm

Thursdays, June 20th and 27th at 8pm

VENUE

Trident Booksellers and Cafe

940 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

