Discount Ghost Stories / Local Theater Company in Boulder – (June 8th – 29th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019


These are ghost stories as you’ve never heard them. A lovesick miner, a legendary outlaw, a radical pioneer and an eclectic posse of phantom musicians make up Discount Ghost Stories, a unique musical experience weaving Rocky Mountain tales of life, death, and the beyond. Grab a cold brew from the bar, and immerse yourself in forgotten Colorado lore and original rock tunes under the stars at Trident Booksellers and Café.

Discount Ghost Stories
Music and Original Lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen
Book, adapted Lyrics and Dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska
Presented by Local Theater Company
Directed by Austin Regin

June 8th – June 29th, 2019
Performances:
Saturday, June 8th at 8pm – Preview
Sunday, June 9th at 8pm – Preview
Tuesday, June 11th at 8pm – Preview
Wednesday, June 12th at 8pm – Preview
Thursday, June 13th at 8pm – Opening
Fridays, June 14th, 21st and 28th at 8pm
Saturdays, June 15th, 22nd and 29th at 8pm
Wednesdays, June 19th and 26th at 8pm
Thursdays, June 20th and 27th at 8pm
Ticket Link

VENUE
Trident Booksellers and Cafe
940 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Local Theater Company website

posted 5-1-19
updated 5-17-19


