(May 6th – 10th, 2019) – youth performers needed / A Christmas Carol – Academy of Community Theatre in Colorado Springs

ACT II (Academy of Children’s Theatre) announces auditions for its upcoming main stage production of “A Christmas Carol.”

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
May 6th – 10th, 2019 (by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Windchime Center (lower level)
481 Windchime Place
Colorado Springs, CO 80919

CALLBACKS
Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9am – 6pm
at Windchime Center, 481 Windchime Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

COMPENSATION
Roles are NON-paid

FEE
If cast, tuition will be charged for actors 21 years old and younger.

ROLES (must be 6 years old through adults)
Anticipate casting around 30-34 actors. (Some actors will be cast in more than one role. Ensemble roles not listed here.)
Male – EBENEZER SCROOGE, a man of business and a miser
Male – BOB CRATCHIT, his over-worked clerk
Female – MRS. EMILY CRATCHIT, Bob’s devoted wife F MARTHA CRATCHIT, looks 17-18 years old
Male – PETER CRATCHIT, looks 14-16 years old
Female – BELINDA CRATCHIT, looks 12 years old
Male – ROBBIE CRATCHIT, looks 10 years old
Female – ANNIE CRATCHIT, looks 8 years old
Male or Female – TINY TIM CRATCHIT, looks 6-7 years old (MUST be able to pass for a boy on stage)
Female – MISS HOLLY DO-WELL – Solicitor & Quartet Singer
Male – MR. QUENTIN QUIMBY – Solicitor & Quartet Singer
Female – MRS. RUMMIDGEMR – Solicitor & Quartet Singer
Male – WILBUR WORTHY – Solicitor & Quartet Singer
Male – GHOST OF JACOB MARLEY M/F SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST
Male or Female – SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT
Male or Female – SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS FUTURE M FRED, Scrooge’s cheerful nephew
Female – ELIZABETH, Fred’s charming wife
Male – DAVID, a young husband in debt to Mr. Scrooge
Female – CAROLINE, his courageous wife
Male or Female – CHRISTOPHER SLY, a Cockney ragpicker and junk dealer
SEE THE AUDITION LINK BELOW FOR MORE ROLES AND DESCRIPTIONS

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Completed audition form, your consent form and a recent photo.
Prepare: Memorize 1 character from 1 acting scene in the audition materials. Vocal Audition: If you are interested in auditioning for a solicitor/quartet singer, please prepare the scene and 32 bars from any Christmas carol.

PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 9:15am (School Show)
Thursday, November 14th at 12noon (School Show)
Thursday, November 14th at 6pm (Public Show)
Friday, November 15th at 9:15am (School Show)
Friday, November 15th at 12noon (School Show)
Friday, November 15th at 6pm (Public Show)
Saturday, November 16th at 2pm (Public Show)
Saturday, November 16th at 6pm (Public Show)
PERFORMANCE VENUE: ENT Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION AND FOR MORE INFO – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: director@actcolorado.net
Call (if needed): 719-282-9101

Academy of Children’s Theatre website

posted 5-1-19


