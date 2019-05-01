ACT II (Academy of Children’s Theatre) announces auditions for its upcoming main stage production of “A Christmas Carol.”

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

May 6th – 10th, 2019 (by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Windchime Center (lower level)

481 Windchime Place

Colorado Springs, CO 80919

CALLBACKS

Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9am – 6pm

at Windchime Center, 481 Windchime Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

COMPENSATION

Roles are NON-paid

FEE

If cast, tuition will be charged for actors 21 years old and younger.

ROLES (must be 6 years old through adults)

Anticipate casting around 30-34 actors. (Some actors will be cast in more than one role. Ensemble roles not listed here.)

Male – EBENEZER SCROOGE, a man of business and a miser

Male – BOB CRATCHIT, his over-worked clerk

Female – MRS. EMILY CRATCHIT, Bob’s devoted wife F MARTHA CRATCHIT, looks 17-18 years old

Male – PETER CRATCHIT, looks 14-16 years old

Female – BELINDA CRATCHIT, looks 12 years old

Male – ROBBIE CRATCHIT, looks 10 years old

Female – ANNIE CRATCHIT, looks 8 years old

Male or Female – TINY TIM CRATCHIT, looks 6-7 years old (MUST be able to pass for a boy on stage)

Female – MISS HOLLY DO-WELL – Solicitor & Quartet Singer

Male – MR. QUENTIN QUIMBY – Solicitor & Quartet Singer

Female – MRS. RUMMIDGEMR – Solicitor & Quartet Singer

Male – WILBUR WORTHY – Solicitor & Quartet Singer

Male – GHOST OF JACOB MARLEY M/F SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST

Male or Female – SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT

Male or Female – SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS FUTURE M FRED, Scrooge’s cheerful nephew

Female – ELIZABETH, Fred’s charming wife

Male – DAVID, a young husband in debt to Mr. Scrooge

Female – CAROLINE, his courageous wife

Male or Female – CHRISTOPHER SLY, a Cockney ragpicker and junk dealer

SEE THE AUDITION LINK BELOW FOR MORE ROLES AND DESCRIPTIONS

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Completed audition form, your consent form and a recent photo.

Prepare: Memorize 1 character from 1 acting scene in the audition materials. Vocal Audition: If you are interested in auditioning for a solicitor/quartet singer, please prepare the scene and 32 bars from any Christmas carol.

PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 9:15am (School Show)

Thursday, November 14th at 12noon (School Show)

Thursday, November 14th at 6pm (Public Show)

Friday, November 15th at 9:15am (School Show)

Friday, November 15th at 12noon (School Show)

Friday, November 15th at 6pm (Public Show)

Saturday, November 16th at 2pm (Public Show)

Saturday, November 16th at 6pm (Public Show)

PERFORMANCE VENUE: ENT Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION AND FOR MORE INFO – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: director@actcolorado.net

Call (if needed): 719-282-9101

Academy of Children’s Theatre website

posted 5-1-19