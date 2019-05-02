The 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow will be directed by Shawn Hann.

First Rehearsal: July 9th, 2019

First Performance: July 26th

Final Performance: August 16th

The Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (SCRT) seeks video submissions for two roles in their 2019 Summer Repertory production of The 39 Steps.

AVAILABLE ROLES

Richard Hannay (all ethnicities) – Dashing, leading man of the show, charming, innocent, and charismatic, must have great endurance, superb comic timing, and a commanding presence; an excellent standard-British dialect is required as well as outstanding physical comedic skills.

Clown (all ethnicities) – Must have exceptional physical and verbal comic ability to play multiple characters, male and female, sometimes simultaneously, must be highly athletic with great endurance and focus, and have a mastery of various English, German, and Scottish dialects. Clowns are in the European/English Music Hall/Vaudeville tradition of physical clowning; roles demand physical strength, vocal and physical transformation and delineation, stamina, and tremendous character work.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Housing and a travel stipend are provided.

Schedule – Actors will need to be on-site July 8th – August 18th, 2019.

No Equity contracts available.

TO AUDITION

Interested parties should email video submissions of the sides provided to casting.scrt@gmail.com.

SIDES FOR VIDEO SUBMISSIONS: tiny.cc/SCRT39StepsSides

QUESTIONS?

eli.k.carpenter@gmail.com

PERFORMANCES

July 26th – August 16th, 2019

Weekends – shows run in repertory with two other productions

ABOUT the Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (SCRT)

Heading into its 17th season, under the Artistic Direction of Eli Carpenter, the SCRT is the region’s crown-jewel for performing arts. Each summer the SCRT brings a company of actors, designers, and directors to Trinidad for the repertory company. In 2013, Trinidad became a Certified Colorado Creative District and is now the demonstration project for Colorado’s Space to Create program, fueling a surge in downtown historic building renovations and creative enterprise. With a rich history in the arts and creative achievement, Trinidad’s downtown Creative District is a focal point of tourism and continued economic growth.

VENUE

Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (SCRT)

131 West Main Street

Trinidad, CO 81082

Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre website

posted 5-2-19