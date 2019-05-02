THE PLOT

In this Americanized musical stage version of The Full Monty, adapted from the 1997 British film of the same name, six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club after seeing their wives’ enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales. One of them, Jerry, declares that their show will be better than the Chippendales dancers because they’ll go “the full monty”—strip all the way. As they prepare for the show, working through their fears, self-consciousness, and anxieties, they overcome their inner demons and find strength in their camaraderie.

Produced by Sasquatch Productions and Parker Arts

ROLE

Seeking 1 African American actor who is a strong singer and dancer for the role of HORSE. Would prefer someone 40-60 years old, but will consider younger.

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

No Equity contract available

PERFORMANCES

July 19th – August 4th, 2019

Friday and Saturday evenings, with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

One weekday matinee on July 26th.

VENUE: PACE Center in Parker. 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, CO 80138

TO AUDITION – by appointment only – to cast immediately

Contact: Lara Maerz at lmaerz@gmail.com

Email your resume and headshot.

Lara will set up an audition appointment time with you.

Prepare a contemporary monologue – 90 seconds to 2 minutes in length. Prepare 16 bars of music similar to the style of the show.

Sasquatch Productions Facebook page

posted 5-2-19