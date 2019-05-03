DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT – COLORADO GOLD RUSH EXPERIENCE

A number of mini experiential rooms where actors act out (fun) scenes/scenarios from the 1880s with the audience.

ABOUT COUNTRY BOY MINE

In the midst of the majestic Rocky Mountains, the Country Boy Mine was one of the largest and most famous gold mines in Breckenridge, Colorado. At the Country Boy Mine, guests enjoy the many activities the mine has to offer including a mine tour into a real gold mine at this historic restored mining site. While at the mine guests can pan for gold, pet burros, slide down the 55 foot ore chute, explore the authentic mine site, view the exhibits and equipment that were used in the mine and visit the general store. The Country Boy Mine has been offering mine tours for over 20 years. The Country Boy Mine is located 2 miles from downtown Breckenridge in Summit County, Colorado.

Produced by: Summit Hartley Enterprises

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Apply via email

ROLES

Multiple: Doctor, Bank Robber, Sheriff, Mine Guide

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

QUESTIONS?

720-934-5584

TO APPLY

Email: susan.essex@keymedia.com

JOB SCHEDULE

Daily Slots – Starts May 25th, 2019

VENUE: Country Boy Mine – website CLICK HERE

0542 French Gulch Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424

posted 5-3-19