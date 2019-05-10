Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay11Sat201910:00 am Mary Poppins (Youth Performers) ...Mary Poppins (Youth Performers) ...May 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pmOne of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney[...]11:00 am The Incredible Circus Millibo! (...The Incredible Circus Millibo! (...May 11 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pmYou’ll “ooh” and “ahh” as performers go flipping, whirling, tumbling, uni-cycling, stilt dancing and flying under the best little big top in town! The Millibo closes its new 2018-2019 Kids First season with their annual[...]1:00 pm Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...May 11 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmWicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and[...]1:30 pm Oliver! (matinee) / Candlelight ...Oliver! (matinee) / Candlelight ...May 11 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmThe streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty[...]1:30 pm Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...May 11 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and #1 Play of 2017 – Time Magazine For the people of Reading, Pennsylvania, work is so much more than a paycheck – it’s the glue that holds the town[...]