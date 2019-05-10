JOB DESCRIPTION

This is a contract position that would have you working as part of a team to install, run shows, and strike special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado.

If you enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment that gets you to beautiful locations around Colorado then you can be very successful on our onsite crew. The onsite crew travel to job locations to install and take down our events under the organization of the production lead. This is a physical job that requires you to be able to lift, climb ladders, and be on your feet and outdoors. We expect our onsite crew be able to follow instruction, work independently and as a team, and problem solve to execute assigned tasks efficiently and with attention to detail. Our onsite crew are the members of our organization that often work in full view of our clients and the public and are expected to meet the standards and expectations of our clients and guests.

REQUIREMENTS

Punctuality, reliability and a strong work ethic are paramount. This position requires a high attention to detail and problem solving capabilities. 1-3 or more years working in Lighting, Floral, Fabric Work, Carpentry, Rigging or Scenic Art experience are preferred. Basic truck packing knowledge is a plus. Professionalism and a positive attitude along with the willingness and ability to learn any and all of the aforementioned skills are a must.

PLUS

Valid driver’s license and experience driving cargo vans and up to 26’ Box Trucks are pluses, as is the ability to drive on dirt and mountain roads and in inclement weather. Drivers receive additional compensation.

SALARY

$15-$17/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimated average of 650 hours worked over 16 weeks. Estimate of $10,500 for full time summer staff.

SCHEDULE

May vary – it is likely that during busy production weeks you will be required to work more than 40 hours a week, and there will be some weeks with low or no hours. ​The hours for the shifts worked by our onsite crew vary, and include nights and weekends. Events are frequently outside of Denver, often in the Aspen and Vail area as well as other resort towns around Colorado. On location work is typically 1-3 nights. Pink Monkey covers travel to and from location, per diem and hotel accommodations.​ We will provide you with a weekly schedule for two weeks ahead so you may plan accordingly.

TO APPLY (now hiring – please apply soon!)

Send cover letter, resume and references to: recruiting@pinkmonkeysolutions.com as a PDF.

Include Pink Monkey 2019 Summer Season Onsite Staff in the subject line.

Pink Monkey Solutions website

posted 5-10-19