Posted on 13 May 2019


Piano Accompanist needed for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s Annual Bash performed on July 11th, 2019.
Performance on July 11th will run about two hours and will consist of 7 to 8 different songs being played.
There would be a need for a 2 – 4 hour technical rehearsal the day before on July 10th.
Housing is available.
Pay is $200 for tech and $200 for performance equaling $400 dollars total for both days.

SCHEDULE
Tech Rehearsal – Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 from 1 – 4pm
Performance – Thursday, July 11th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

IF INTERESTED PLEASE EMAIL
Nathan Autrey, Artistic Director at nathan@backstagetheatre.org

VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Phone: 970-453-0199

posted 5-13-19


