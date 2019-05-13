Piano Accompanist needed for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s Annual Bash performed on July 11th, 2019.

Performance on July 11th will run about two hours and will consist of 7 to 8 different songs being played.

There would be a need for a 2 – 4 hour technical rehearsal the day before on July 10th.

Housing is available.

Pay is $200 for tech and $200 for performance equaling $400 dollars total for both days.

SCHEDULE

Tech Rehearsal – Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 from 1 – 4pm

Performance – Thursday, July 11th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

IF INTERESTED PLEASE EMAIL

Nathan Autrey, Artistic Director at nathan@backstagetheatre.org

VENUE

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Phone: 970-453-0199

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 5-13-19