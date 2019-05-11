AUDITIONS ARE FOR THE 2019 – 2020 SEASON AT TOWN HALL ARTS CENTER IN LITTLETON

Cabaret (running Sept. 6th – October 13th, 2019)

Meet Me In St. Louis (running November 8th – Dec. 29th, 2019)

Disenchanted! (running January 10th – February 9th, 2020)

Barefoot in the Park (running February 21st – March 22nd, 2020)

Almost Heaven (running April 3rd – May 3rd, 2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (running May 22nd – June 21st, 2020)

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 11am – 5pm

Sunday, May 19th from 12noon – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

CALLBACKS

None indicated

ROLES

These are auditions for performers 18 years old and up

For young actors (under 18) there will be a separate audition for “Meet Me In St. Louis” on another date.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Current headshot and resume (2 copies if possible)

If you play guitar and are interested in “Almost Heaven” you can accompany yourself at the audition. This is not a requirement for casting consideration.

For non-singing actors interested in “Barefoot in the Park” a separate audition will be held at a later date.

Prepare: 32 bars of standard music in the correct key (bring your sheet music)

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Equity contracts are available

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

email: thac@townhallartscenter.org

VENUE

Town Hall Arts Center website

posted 5-13-19