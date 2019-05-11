Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 18th and 19th, 2019) – Cabaret (and General 2019-20 Season Auditions) / Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 May 2019


AUDITIONS ARE FOR THE 2019 – 2020 SEASON AT TOWN HALL ARTS CENTER IN LITTLETON
Cabaret (running Sept. 6th – October 13th, 2019)
Meet Me In St. Louis (running November 8th – Dec. 29th, 2019)
Disenchanted! (running January 10th – February 9th, 2020)
Barefoot in the Park (running February 21st – March 22nd, 2020)
Almost Heaven (running April 3rd – May 3rd, 2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (running May 22nd – June 21st, 2020)

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 11am – 5pm
Sunday, May 19th from 12noon – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120

CALLBACKS
None indicated

ROLES
These are auditions for performers 18 years old and up
For young actors (under 18) there will be a separate audition for “Meet Me In St. Louis” on another date.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Current headshot and resume (2 copies if possible)
If you play guitar and are interested in “Almost Heaven” you can accompany yourself at the audition. This is not a requirement for casting consideration.
For non-singing actors interested in “Barefoot in the Park” a separate audition will be held at a later date.
Prepare: 32 bars of standard music in the correct key (bring your sheet music)

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No Equity contracts are available

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
email: thac@townhallartscenter.org

VENUE
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website

posted 5-13-19


