Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(NOW Seeking May 2019) – Musical Director for July – August production of Into The Woods / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is NOW seeking a Musical Director for their upcoming production of Into the Woods. The show will play July 17th – August 11th, 2019. Performances run Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:30pm.

THE PLOT
With a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

COMPENSATION
PAID

Rehearsals will take place in the Denver area, but the production will transfer to Breckenridge for technical rehearsals and performances beginning Sunday, July 14th, 2019.

TO APPLY
Contact: Artistic Director, Nathan Autrey at nathan@backstagetheatre.org

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Breckenridge Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

posted 5-15-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado