Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is NOW seeking a Musical Director for their upcoming production of Into the Woods. The show will play July 17th – August 11th, 2019. Performances run Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:30pm.

THE PLOT

With a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

COMPENSATION

PAID

Rehearsals will take place in the Denver area, but the production will transfer to Breckenridge for technical rehearsals and performances beginning Sunday, July 14th, 2019.

TO APPLY

Contact: Artistic Director, Nathan Autrey at nathan@backstagetheatre.org

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Breckenridge Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

posted 5-15-19