(May 2019) – Cinderella and Her Barely Godmother – Seeking actress to play Evil Stepmother / Arts in the Open in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 May 2019 / 0 Comment


THE PLOT
Cinderella has it rough. Always taking care of others and getting nothing in return, she dreams of someone sweeping in and magically transforming her life with the wave of a wand. But what happens when the ﬁrst-rate enchantress she wishes for turns out to be a second-tier sorcerer? Join us for a spell as we witness the duo discover what true magic really is.

Cinderella and Her Barely Godmother
by Patti Murtha
Presented by Arts in the Open

AVAILABLE ROLE
Evil Stepmother

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: artistic_director@artsintheopen.org

COMPENSATION
Role is PAID

REHEARSALS
June 10th – July 5th, 2019, Mondays – Thursdays at Denver Community Church from 6 – 10pm
and Saturdays at Chautauqua Park in Boulder

PERFORMANCES
Saturdays and Sundays at Chautauqua Park in Boulder
July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and August 3, 4 at 10am
July 24 at 10am (SACC) and July 25 at 6pm (Four Mile Historic Park)

Arts in the Open website

posted 5-2-19


