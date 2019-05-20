THE PLOT

Cinderella has it rough. Always taking care of others and getting nothing in return, she dreams of someone sweeping in and magically transforming her life with the wave of a wand. But what happens when the ﬁrst-rate enchantress she wishes for turns out to be a second-tier sorcerer? Join us for a spell as we witness the duo discover what true magic really is.

Cinderella and Her Barely Godmother

by Patti Murtha

Presented by Arts in the Open

AVAILABLE ROLE

Evil Stepmother

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: artistic_director@artsintheopen.org

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID

REHEARSALS

June 10th – July 5th, 2019, Mondays – Thursdays at Denver Community Church from 6 – 10pm

and Saturdays at Chautauqua Park in Boulder

PERFORMANCES

Saturdays and Sundays at Chautauqua Park in Boulder

July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and August 3, 4 at 10am

July 24 at 10am (SACC) and July 25 at 6pm (Four Mile Historic Park)

Arts in the Open website

posted 5-2-19