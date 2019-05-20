Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 2019 – Now Hiring) – Stage Manager for “Antigone” / Fearless Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Fearless Theatre is looking for a Stage Manager for its production of Antigone by Jean Anouilh.
The production is directed by Ronan Viard.

QUALIFICATIONS
Stage management experience or other theatre experience and interest in stage management.

JOB DUTIES
Ensure smooth process for rehearsals and performances. Communicate with the cast, director and production team.

COMPENSATION
Temporary position – small profit share paid at the end of the run.

REHEARSALS
Start on June 10th, Mondays – Thursdays from 7-10pm at Cheesman Park.
Tech rehearsals are July 8th – 10th from 6 – 10pm.

PERFORMANCES
July 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 2019
PERFORMANCE VENUE – Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market St., Denver, CO 80205

IF INTERESTED PLEASE EMAIL RESUME / INTEREST & EXPERIENCE TO:
fearlesstheatre@gmail.com

Fearless Theatre Facebook page

posted 5-20-19


