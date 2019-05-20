Fearless Theatre is looking for a Stage Manager for its production of Antigone by Jean Anouilh.

The production is directed by Ronan Viard.

QUALIFICATIONS

Stage management experience or other theatre experience and interest in stage management.

JOB DUTIES

Ensure smooth process for rehearsals and performances. Communicate with the cast, director and production team.

COMPENSATION

Temporary position – small profit share paid at the end of the run.

REHEARSALS

Start on June 10th, Mondays – Thursdays from 7-10pm at Cheesman Park.

Tech rehearsals are July 8th – 10th from 6 – 10pm.

PERFORMANCES

July 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 2019

PERFORMANCE VENUE – Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market St., Denver, CO 80205

IF INTERESTED PLEASE EMAIL RESUME / INTEREST & EXPERIENCE TO:

fearlesstheatre@gmail.com

Fearless Theatre Facebook page

posted 5-20-19