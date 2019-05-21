BETC (Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company) is hosting a night of artistic immersion called BETC Bedlam. The event will have art happening in every nook and cranny of the St. Julien Hotel in downtown Boulder. The St. Julien will become an artistic epicenter of imaginative performance art including live bands, painting, magic, singing, busking, sculpture, improvising, dancing, acting, poetry, and more.

Submissions are being accepted from any and all artists who would like to join this night of artistic excellence. The event will have over 200 attendees and will be a wild night to remember. Come join the fun!

COMPENSATION

Each act will receive a $150 stipend for their performance.

EVENT DATE

Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 6:30pm – 10pm

VENUE: St. Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80203

TO APPLY (deadline May 31st, 2019)

Video submissions are strongly encouraged (past footage, rehearsal footage, etc… to give them a good idea of what you’re all about).

CLICK HERE to complete submission form.

BETC (Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company) website

