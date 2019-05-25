Antigone

by Jean Anouilh

Presented by Fearless Theatre

Directed by Ronan Viard

Rehearsals begin on June 10th, 2019

Performances

July 11th – 27th, 2019 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

at The Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market Street, Denver

ROLE

15-21 year old, any gender for the role of the Page.

Musicians preferred, but strong young actors looking to get involved in the community are all welcome!

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID (stipend)

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Contact: fearlesstheatre@gmail.com

Fearless Theatre Facebook page

Posted 5-25-19