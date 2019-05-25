Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(by appointment) Needed 15-21 year old for the role of the Page in Antigone / Fearless Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Antigone
by Jean Anouilh
Presented by Fearless Theatre
Directed by Ronan Viard

Rehearsals begin on June 10th, 2019

Performances
July 11th – 27th, 2019 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
at The Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market Street, Denver

ROLE
15-21 year old, any gender for the role of the Page.
Musicians preferred, but strong young actors looking to get involved in the community are all welcome!

COMPENSATION
Role is PAID (stipend)

TO SET UP AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Contact: fearlesstheatre@gmail.com

Fearless Theatre Facebook page

Posted 5-25-19


