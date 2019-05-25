Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay26Sun201912:00 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – ...May 26 @ 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]1:00 pm Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...May 26 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmGasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter! Unknown dramatist Clifford Anderson has sent his new thriller to award-winning Broadway author Sidney for comment – or has he – without a success to his credit for some years,[...]1:00 pm Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...Wicked (Broadway Tour) – (matine...May 26 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmWicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and[...]1:30 pm My Fair Lady (matinee) / Midtown...My Fair Lady (matinee) / Midtown...May 26 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmHailed by The New York Times as ‘one of the best musicals of the century”, the classic score features “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “The Rain in Spain”, “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly” and “On[...]1:30 pm Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...Sweat (matinee) / Denver Center ...May 26 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and #1 Play of 2017 – Time Magazine For the people of Reading, Pennsylvania, work is so much more than a paycheck – it’s the glue that holds the town[...]