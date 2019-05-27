Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Tony Awards Viewing Party / Benefit for the Denver Actors Fund – (June 9th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 May 2019 / 0 Comment


The Denver area AEA Liaison Committee, SAG-AFTRA, Colorado Local and the Colorado Theatre Guild present a Tony Awards Viewing Party. Includes special ballots, prizes and swag.

Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at 6:30pm
RSVP by May 31st – denver@actorsequity.org
$5 Suggested Donation / $6 Cocktails
Must bring your valid AEA, EMC, SAG-AFTRA or CTG card for special gifts (while supplies last).
Free street parking, full menu dining, limited seating.

PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT
The Denver Actors Fund

VENUE
Cap City Tavern
1247 Bannock Street
Denver, CO  80204

posted 5-23-19
reposted 5-27-29

Tony Awards Party - promo image - May 2019 copy


