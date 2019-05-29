Join Maestro Music Institute for an intensive musical theater journey! Learn all aspects of producing and preparing for a show: Into The Woods by Stephen Sondheim. The camp will focus on acting, singing, costuming, set design, and more!

WHEN IS THE CLASS – Theater Camp

July 22nd – July 26th, 2019

Monday – Friday from 9am – 4pm

WHERE IS THEATRE CAMP

Historic Grant Avenue

216 S. Grant Street

Denver, CO 80209

(Street parking is available and free)

WHO CAN ATTEND

Students ages 6 -15 years old

FEE TO ATTEND

$425

(sibling discount is available, call for details)

REGISTER BY June 7th, 2019 – CLICK HERE

or call 720-251-2157

All students that register will be cast in the show!

NOTE

Auditions for INTO THE WOODS will be Saturday, June 8th from 11am – 2pm at the Maestro Music Institute Studio at 6478 Ward Road, Arvada, CO 80004

Maestro Music Institute website

Posted 5-29-19