(July 22nd – 26th, 2019) – deadline to register June 7th / Intensive Musical Theater Camp (youth ages 6-15) / Maestro Music Institute

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 May 2019


Join Maestro Music Institute for an intensive musical theater journey! Learn all aspects of producing and preparing for a show: Into The Woods by Stephen Sondheim. The camp will focus on acting, singing, costuming, set design, and more!

WHEN IS THE CLASS – Theater Camp
July 22nd – July 26th, 2019
Monday – Friday from 9am – 4pm

WHERE IS THEATRE CAMP
Historic Grant Avenue
216 S. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80209
(Street parking is available and free)

WHO CAN ATTEND
Students ages 6 -15 years old

FEE TO ATTEND
$425
(sibling discount is available, call for details)

REGISTER BY June 7th, 2019CLICK HERE
or call 720-251-2157
All students that register will be cast in the show!

NOTE
Auditions for INTO THE WOODS will be Saturday, June 8th from 11am – 2pm at the Maestro Music Institute Studio at 6478 Ward Road, Arvada, CO 80004
Maestro Music Institute website

Posted 5-29-19


