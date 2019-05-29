Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay29Wed20195:30 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...May 29 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...May 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmP.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a[...]7:30 pm Wicked (Broadway Tour) / Denver ...Wicked (Broadway Tour) / Denver ...May 29 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmWicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and[...]May30Thu20196:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...May 30 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]6:30 pm Harvey / Bas Bleu Theatre in For...Harvey / Bas Bleu Theatre in For...May 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pmElwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her[...]