Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMay31Fri20197:30 pm August: Osage County / Funky Lit...August: Osage County / Funky Lit...May 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmA vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling[...]7:30 pm Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...May 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmP.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a[...]7:30 pm Harvey / Bas Bleu Theatre in For...Harvey / Bas Bleu Theatre in For...May 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmElwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her[...]7:30 pm Hay Fever / Germinal StageHay Fever / Germinal StageMay 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmHay Fever — The Hilarious Comedy by Noël Coward (photo insert 1972 by Allan Warren) Each member of the Bliss family has privately invited guests for the weekend, unbeknownst to anyone else. As the guests arrive,[...]7:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher / Cree...Peter and the Starcatcher / Cree...May 31 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]