Visionbox Studio, a premier actor training program in Denver, announces a NEW summer theatre intensive in Vail for Colorado high school students at Vail Mountain School.

Theatre professionals will be teaching acting, playwriting, movement, dance, voice, speech and singing.

CLASSES

Session 1: Realism

June 24th – July 6th with a student performance on July 6th, 2019

Session 2: Shakespeare

July 8th – July 20th with a student performance on July 20th, 2019

TUITION

Visit website for more information on pricing – Click Here

There are some scholarships available.

Housing and evening activities provided at an extra cost.

TO REGISTER and for INFORMATION

Email info@visionbox.org with the subject line: Visionbox Vail to set up a phone call / interview.

CLICK HERE to Register.

Visionbox website

Posted 5-31-19