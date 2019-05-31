Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Summer Theatre Training for High School Students in Vail / Visionbox Studio – (Session One starts June 24th and Session Two starts July 8th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio, a premier actor training program in Denver, announces a NEW summer theatre intensive in Vail for Colorado high school students at Vail Mountain School.
Theatre professionals will be teaching acting, playwriting, movement, dance, voice, speech and singing.

CLASSES
Session 1: Realism
June 24th – July 6th with a student performance on July 6th, 2019
Session 2: Shakespeare
July 8th – July 20th with a student performance on July 20th, 2019

TUITION
Visit website for more information on pricing – Click Here
There are some scholarships available.
Housing and evening activities provided at an extra cost.

TO REGISTER and for INFORMATION
Email info@visionbox.org with the subject line: Visionbox Vail to set up a phone call / interview.
CLICK HERE to Register.

Visionbox website

Posted 5-31-19


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado