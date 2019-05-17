Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Take to the Highway – Celebrating the Music of James Taylor / Produced by Divabee Productions at Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins – (June 7th – August 3rd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Take to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My Mind,” “Mexico,” and “Fire and Rain,” as well as chart toppers from Simon and King, including: “I Feel The Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late,” and “You’re So Vain.” Complete with an immersive set, live band, and four incredible singers the show brings the 1970’s folk-rock movement back to life.

Take to the Highway – Celebrating the Music of James Taylor
Written by Kenny Moten and John Seaberry
Produced by Divabee Productions
Presented at Midtown Arts Center (Dinner Theatre)
Directed by Kenny Moten and John Seaberry
Vocal Direction by Jalyn Courtenay Webb

June 7th – August 3rd, 2019
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – dinner starts at 6pm
Sunday matinees – lunch starts at 12noon
Box Office: 970-225-2555
Ticket Link

VENUE
Midtown Arts Center
3750 South Mason Street
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website

posted 6-5-19


