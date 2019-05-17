Take to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My Mind,” “Mexico,” and “Fire and Rain,” as well as chart toppers from Simon and King, including: “I Feel The Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late,” and “You’re So Vain.” Complete with an immersive set, live band, and four incredible singers the show brings the 1970’s folk-rock movement back to life.

Take to the Highway – Celebrating the Music of James Taylor

Written by Kenny Moten and John Seaberry

Produced by Divabee Productions

Presented at Midtown Arts Center (Dinner Theatre)

Directed by Kenny Moten and John Seaberry

Vocal Direction by Jalyn Courtenay Webb

June 7th – August 3rd, 2019

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – dinner starts at 6pm

Sunday matinees – lunch starts at 12noon

Box Office: 970-225-2555

Ticket Link

VENUE

Midtown Arts Center

3750 South Mason Street

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website

posted 6-5-19