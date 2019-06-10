Midtown Arts Center’s Kids Academy Summer Camps give students a hands-on experience in all aspects of musical theatre including acting, singing, dancing, and backstage skills. Taught by professional performers, their 3 week summer experience culminates with full performances a full two-act musical supported by professional settings, sound, lighting, costumes, and music.

This year, Midtown is excited to announce a partnership with Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown! Through this partnership, they are able to offer a total of FOUR sessions available throughout the summer of 2019. The productions being offered this summer are:

Matilda – June 11th -30th, 2019

Performances June 28th – 30th

Age range: 3rd – 8th grades

Matilda – July 9th – 28th, 2019

Performances July 26th – 28th

Age range: 9th – 12th grades

Tarzan – July 9th – 28th, 2019

Performances July 28th – 29th

Age range: 3rd – 10th grades

NOTE: THIS CLASS WILL BE AT CANDLELIGHT DINNER PLAYHOUSE IN JOHNSTOWN

Matilda – July 30th – August 18th, 2019

Performances August 16th – 18th

Age range: 3rd – 8th grades

VENUE

Midtown Arts Center

3750 South Mason Street

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website

Posted 6-10-19