Upcoming EventsJun11Tue20197:30 pm Fiddler On the Roof (Tour) / Den...Fiddler On the Roof (Tour) / Den...Jun 11 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmTony-winning director, Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life in Fiddler on the Roof. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and[...]8:00 pm Discount Ghost Stories / Local T...Discount Ghost Stories / Local T...Jun 11 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pmThese are ghost stories as you’ve never heard them. A lovesick miner, a legendary outlaw, a radical pioneer and an eclectic posse of phantom musicians make up Discount Ghost Stories, a unique musical experience weaving[...]8:00 pm You’ll Find Files / Chase & Be S...You’ll Find Files / Chase & Be S...Jun 11 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pmIn the world premiere of You’ll Find Files, Hellen Wellman and her family find their party plans for the patriarch of the household upended by the arrival of a young stranger. The Martin family soon[...]Jun12Wed20191:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Jun 12 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]5:30 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jun 12 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]