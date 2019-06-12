The Catamounts is looking for non-white actors to complete their cast for Everybody.

One role to fill; all ages and genders welcome. Performers who identity as any combination of the following racial/ethnic identities: Indigenous/Native American, Middle Eastern, South/Southeast Asian, East Asian/Pacific Islander, and Latinx are encouraged to schedule an audition.

Everybody

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

To schedule an audition, please send your headshot and resume – CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES

September 21st – October 12th, 2019

Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 4pm, and one Monday at 8pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE: The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80305

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Equity performers will be considered

QUESTIONS?

Email: thecatamounts@gmail.com

The Catamounts website

Posted 6-12-19