(June 2019) Currently Accepting Resumes for 1 role – Everybody / The Catamounts

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


The Catamounts is looking for non-white actors to complete their cast for Everybody.
One role to fill; all ages and genders welcome. Performers who identity as any combination of the following racial/ethnic identities: Indigenous/Native American, Middle Eastern, South/Southeast Asian, East Asian/Pacific Islander, and Latinx are encouraged to schedule an audition.

Everybody
by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
To schedule an audition, please send your headshot and resume – CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
September 21st – October 12th, 2019
Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 4pm, and one Monday at 8pm
PERFORMANCE VENUE: The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80305

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Equity performers will be considered

QUESTIONS?
Email: thecatamounts@gmail.com

The Catamounts website

Posted 6-12-19


