(June 2019) – Voice and Piano Instructor for Music School / Globalsound Studio in Broomfield

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


Now seeking Voice and Piano Instructor at Globalsound Studio in Broomfield.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Degree in music with some teaching experience.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Able to work on a team. Communicate well with the team. Reliable and ability to be on time.
Available from 2-8pm on weekdays.

JOB DUTIES
Teach private lessons to kids 6 and up, teens and some adults.
Make lessons fun and engaging. Ability to help students progress.
Prepare students for upcoming performances.

COMPENSATION
This is a permanent PAID, part-time position.

TO APPLY
Email: Lydia Flore at lydia@globalsoundstudio.com

LOCATION
Globalsound Studio
555 Alter Street, Unit 19-F (on the north side of the building)
Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone: 303-439-7956

Globalsound Studio website

Posted 6-14-19


