Upcoming EventsJun14Fri20196:00 pm Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Jun 14 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pmTake to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jun 14 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm Deathtrap / Butte Theater in Cri...Deathtrap / Butte Theater in Cri...Jun 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmGasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter! Unknown dramatist Clifford Anderson has sent his new thriller to award-winning Broadway author Sidney for comment – or has he – without a success to his credit for some years,[...]7:00 pm Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Jun 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm“I can see he’s not in your good books,’ said the messenger. ‘No, and if he were I would burn my library.” – William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing The war is over! Or is[...]7:30 pm Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...Barnum / The Fine Arts Center Th...Jun 14 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmP.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a[...]