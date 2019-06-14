Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(June 2019 – set up individually) – Everybody – Role of the Girl/Time (ages 7-12) / The Catamounts in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


The Catamounts is looking a young female-identified actor to complete their cast for Everybody in the role of GIRL/TIME. Age: 7-12. All races encouraged to audition. Performers who identity as any combination of the following racial/ethnic identities: Indigenous/Native American, Middle Eastern, South/Southeast Asian, East Asian/Pacific Islander, and Latinas are especially encouraged to schedule an audition.

NOTE: This is a professional production with an adult cast. This is the only role for a young person. This play explores adult themes and language. Please review the script carefully and email with questions about content.

Everybody
by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
To schedule an audition – CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
September 21st – October 12th, 2019
Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 4pm, and one Monday at 8pm
PERFORMANCE VENUE: The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80305

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No Equity Roles are available

PREPARE FOR AUDITION
Nothing to prepare – you will be provided with a side from the script.

QUESTIONS?
Email: thecatamounts@gmail.com
Phone: 720-468-0487

The Catamounts website

Posted 6-14-19


