Upcoming EventsJun15Sat20191:00 pm Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...Jun 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmGasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter! Unknown dramatist Clifford Anderson has sent his new thriller to award-winning Broadway author Sidney for comment – or has he – without a success to his credit for some years,[...]1:30 pm Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Jun 15 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmBased on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck[...]1:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Jun 15 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]2:00 pm Fiddler On the Roof (Tour) – mat...Fiddler On the Roof (Tour) – mat...Jun 15 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmTony-winning director, Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life in Fiddler on the Roof. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and[...]2:00 pm My Way: A Musical Tribute to Fra...My Way: A Musical Tribute to Fra...Jun 15 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmMy Way is a musical revue that recalls the essence of the man through the glorious music he sang. It celebrates Sinatra’s mystique, and his myth, through the music he loved best, the American standard.[...]