Upcoming EventsJun16Sun201912:00 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – ...Jun 16 @ 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]1:00 pm Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...Deathtrap – (matinee) / Butte Th...Jun 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pmGasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter! Unknown dramatist Clifford Anderson has sent his new thriller to award-winning Broadway author Sidney for comment – or has he – without a success to his credit for some years,[...]1:30 pm Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Peter and the Starcatcher – (mat...Jun 16 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmA curious and intelligent girl from a magical family, a nameless orphan boy, two ships full of sailors ‘n pirates, and adventure at every turn! This family friendly musical uses the magic of theatre to[...]2:00 pm 6th Annual Celebrate African-Ame...6th Annual Celebrate African-Ame...Jun 16 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmA celebration and recognition of African-American Theater and its contribution to Denver and Colorado’s cultural landscape. Presented by The SOURCE Theatre Company. Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 2pm Ticket Link VENUE Su Teatro Cultural &[...]2:00 pm Barnum – (matinee) / The Fine Ar...Barnum – (matinee) / The Fine Ar...Jun 16 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmP.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a[...]