This is a contract position. You will be working as part of a team to install, run shows, and strike special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado. JOB DESCRIPTION

If you enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment, that will take you to beautiful locations around Colorado, then you can be very successful working on Pink Monkey Solutions’ onsite crew. The onsite crew travels to job locations to install and take down events under the organization of the production lead. This is a physical job that requires you to be able to lift, climb ladders, be on your feet and work outdoors. Onsite crews are expected to follow instructions, work independently and as a team. You must be able to problem solve, execute assigned tasks efficiently with an attention to detail. The onsite crew represents the organization and often works in full view of the clients and the public. The crew is expected to meet the standards and expectations of the clients and guests.

REQUIREMENTS / SKILLS

Punctuality, reliability and a strong work ethic are paramount. This position requires high attention to detail and problem solving capabilities. 1-3 or more years working in lighting, floral, fabric work, carpentry, rigging or scenic art experience are preferred. Basic truck packing knowledge is a plus. Professionalism and a positive attitude along with the willingness and ability to learn any and all of the aforementioned skills are a must.

Must have a valid driver’s license. Having experience driving cargo vans and up to 26’ box trucks are pluses, as is the ability to drive on dirt and mountain roads in inclement weather. Drivers receive additional compensation.

SALARY

$15-$17/hr depending on experience and qualifications with an estimated average of 650 hours worked over 16 weeks for full time staff. Estimate of $10,500 for full time summer staff.

SCHEDULE (July 2019 – October 2019)

Part-Time

Schedule may vary – it is likely that during busy production weeks you will be required to work more than 40 hours a week, and there will be some weeks with low or no hours. ​The hours for the shifts worked by the onsite crew vary, and include nights and weekends.

Events are frequently outside of Denver, often in the Aspen and Vail area as well as other resort towns around Colorado. On location work is typically 1-3 nights. Pink Monkey covers travel to and from location, per diem and hotel accommodations.​ You will be provided with a weekly schedule two weeks ahead of time so that you may plan accordingly.

TO APPLY (now hiring)

Send a short cover letter, resume and references to: recruiting@pinkmonkeysolutions.com as a PDF. Include Pink Monkey 2019 Summer Season Onsite Staff in the subject line.

Pink Monkey Solutions website

posted 6-15-19