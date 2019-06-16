Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJun16Sun20192:00 pm Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Jun 16 @ 2:00 pm – 5:30 pmTake to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My[...]6:00 pm Bull in a China Shop / Benchmark...Bull in a China Shop / Benchmark...Jun 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pmInspired by the real letters between Mary Woolley and her partner Jeannette Marks over forty years at a New England women’s college, this fast-paced comedy chronicles the lives of these two brave women who re-imagined[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jun 16 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]6:30 pm Sister Act / Town Hall Arts Cent...Sister Act / Town Hall Arts Cent...Jun 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pmBased on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody[...]7:00 pm Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Jun 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm“I can see he’s not in your good books,’ said the messenger. ‘No, and if he were I would burn my library.” – William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing The war is over! Or is[...]