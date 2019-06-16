Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



14th Annual Henry Awards / Colorado Theatre Guild – (July 22nd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


THE 14th ANNUAL HENRY AWARDS

This season’s Colorado Theatre Guild’s Henry Awards will be celebrated on
Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Nominations were determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.

More information on reserving tickets for the celebration will be posted soon. Please check back.

VENUE
Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons Street
Lone Tree, CO 80124


