THE 14th ANNUAL HENRY AWARDS



This season’s Colorado Theatre Guild’s Henry Awards will be celebrated on

Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Nominations were determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 statewide peer professionals, academics/educators and other theatre lovers.

More information on reserving tickets for the celebration will be posted soon. Please check back.

VENUE

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street

Lone Tree, CO 80124