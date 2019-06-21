Searching for an actress for a series regular role on THE WALKING DEAD 3. The focus is

on South Asian actresses.

LIZBETH – Female, 16-18. A fun-loving, kind-hearted, rule breaker. She lives for today because the world might end tomorrow. She has a public face (likable wise cracker) but is sad and angry inside. Deadpool meets Katniss. SERIES REGULAR.

If interested – send resume and headshot to:

Brian Sutow at briansutowcasting@gmail.com

Subject Line: The Walking Dead 3 – Lizabeth Role

Telsey & Company Casting website

posted 6-21-19