(Now Hiring – June 2019) – Sound Designer for Bash (Annual Fundraiser Event) and Into the Woods / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Jun 2019


Looking for a Sound Designer to help hang and set up new drop mics and prepare wired mics for for an event. Setting the sound board up to work with new mics and helping to adjust levels.
The project will require three days total which includes 2 different projects.
7/10/19 (11pm – 5 pm) Fundraising Bash
7/12 (10am – 4 pm) and 7/13 (10am – 8pm) Into the Woods
Times could be less on all days if work takes less time.

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID
$200 per day

TO APPLY
Contact: Nathan@backstagetheatre.org
970-453-0199

VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 6-21-19

 


