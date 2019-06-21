Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJun21Fri20191:00 pm My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...Jun 21 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmIt’s a melodrama and an olio! This classic, originally performed by The Imperial Players, returns to Cripple Creek. Boo, hiss, cheer, and get ready for a roaring good time. Rated PG, and great for families![...]6:00 pm Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Take to the Highway – Celebratin...Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pmTake to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The show features dozens of James Taylor’s Top 40 hits like “Carolina In My[...]6:15 pm Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Jun 21 @ 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm“Be Our Guest!,” The Academy Award-winning film, comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairy tale. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,[...]7:00 pm Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Much Ado About Nothing / OpenSta...Jun 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm“I can see he’s not in your good books,’ said the messenger. ‘No, and if he were I would burn my library.” – William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing The war is over! Or is[...]7:00 pm My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...Jun 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmIt’s a melodrama and an olio! This classic, originally performed by The Imperial Players, returns to Cripple Creek. Boo, hiss, cheer, and get ready for a roaring good time. Rated PG, and great for families![...]