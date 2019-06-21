The Mizel Arts and Culture Center is hiring an Assistant Stage Manager (ASM) who will work closely with the Stage Manager, Directors, and the Technical Director (TD) to execute the tech requirements for their upcoming summer camp production (June 24th – 30th, 2019), Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

The ASM will help keep blocking notes during rehearsals, supervise students during their lunch hour, and help run the show from backstage.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Located at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC Denver, the Wolf Theatre Academy operates 2 summer theatre camps.

One of the camps, the Pluss Theatre summer camp program, for 3rd – 6th graders, is held in the 99 seat black box theatre (Pluss Theatre).

The camp runs from 9am to 4pm, Monday – Friday, with performances on Sunday.

Auditions will be held on Monday, June 24th and rehearsals will run through Friday, with a final dress rehearsal on Sunday afternoon prior to the evening performance.

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

TO APPLY

Email interest and resume as soon as possible to the Production Manager, Dan Rib

at drib@jccdenver.org

Put in subject line: PLUSS Assistant Stage Manager

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

Wolf Theatre Academy – Summer Camp webpage

posted 6-21-19