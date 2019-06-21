Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



IMMEDIATE Hiring (June 2019) – Assistant Stage Manager for Summer Camp (June 24th – 30th) / Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC Denver

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


The Mizel Arts and Culture Center is hiring an Assistant Stage Manager (ASM) who will work closely with the Stage Manager, Directors, and the Technical Director (TD) to execute the tech requirements for their upcoming summer camp production (June 24th – 30th, 2019), Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.
The ASM will help keep blocking notes during rehearsals, supervise students during their lunch hour, and help run the show from backstage. 

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Located at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC Denver, the Wolf Theatre Academy operates 2 summer theatre camps.
One of the camps, the Pluss Theatre summer camp program, for 3rd – 6th graders, is held in the 99 seat black box theatre (Pluss Theatre).
The camp runs from 9am to 4pm, Monday – Friday, with performances on Sunday.
Auditions will be held on Monday, June 24th and rehearsals will run through Friday, with a final dress rehearsal on Sunday afternoon prior to the evening performance.

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID

TO APPLY
Email interest and resume as soon as possible to the Production Manager, Dan Rib
at drib@jccdenver.org
Put in subject line: PLUSS Assistant Stage Manager

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246

Wolf Theatre Academy – Summer Camp webpage

posted 6-21-19


