Now Hiring (Job starts July 1st, 2019) – Choreographer / Dance Teacher for Summer Camp – Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


Seeking an individual to teach dance, choreograph and do general summer camp counselor activities for the summer musical theatre camps for kids ages 5-9.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Some teaching experience with young children and some choreography.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Upbeat fun and engaging personality, creative and collaborative team player.

JOB DUTIES
Conduct warmups and choreograph 3 different musicals: Seussical, Madeline, and Winnie the Pooh.
Teach one dance class per day.

SCHEDULE
The hours are 8:30am – 3:30pm, Mondays – Fridays, July 1st – August 9th, 2019
The summer sessions are as follows:
Seussical : July 1st – July 12th
Madeline: July 15th – July 19th
Winnie the Pooh: July 22nd – August 2nd
Creative Playmaking: August 5th – August 9th

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID.
Temporary from July 1st – August 9th, 2019
PLUS: Full scholarships available for employee kids.

TO APPLY
Email: Michelle Romeo at mromeo@theaterforkids.net

QUESTIONS?
Call: 303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids website

Boulder Location
5311 Western Avenue
Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301

posted 6-24-19


