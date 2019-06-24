Seeking an individual to teach dance, choreograph and do general summer camp counselor activities for the summer musical theatre camps for kids ages 5-9.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Some teaching experience with young children and some choreography.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Upbeat fun and engaging personality, creative and collaborative team player.

JOB DUTIES

Conduct warmups and choreograph 3 different musicals: Seussical, Madeline, and Winnie the Pooh.

Teach one dance class per day.

SCHEDULE

The hours are 8:30am – 3:30pm, Mondays – Fridays, July 1st – August 9th, 2019

The summer sessions are as follows:

Seussical : July 1st – July 12th

Madeline: July 15th – July 19th

Winnie the Pooh: July 22nd – August 2nd

Creative Playmaking: August 5th – August 9th

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID.

Temporary from July 1st – August 9th, 2019

PLUS: Full scholarships available for employee kids.

TO APPLY

Email: Michelle Romeo at mromeo@theaterforkids.net

QUESTIONS?

Call: 303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids website

Boulder Location

5311 Western Avenue

Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

posted 6-24-19