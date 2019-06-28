Into The Woods

With a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

Into the Woods

by Brothers Grimm

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

To arrange an audition – please email the director, Nathaniel Quinn at theatre4school@gmail.com

ROLES (seeking 2 actors)

Step Mother/Granny

Rapunzel’s Prince/ Lucinda

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Housing is provided in Breckenridge during performances.

No Equity contracts are available

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals are in Denver and move to Breckenridge on July 13th until opening.

PERFORMANCES

July 17th – August 11th, 2019

Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 6:30pm



VENUE

Breckenridge Theatre

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

