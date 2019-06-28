Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(NOW HIRING – show opens July 17th) – 2 actors / Step Mother-Granny and Rapunzel’s Prince/Lucinda / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jun 2019


Into The Woods
With a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel – all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

Into the Woods
by Brothers Grimm
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
To arrange an audition – please email the director, Nathaniel Quinn at theatre4school@gmail.com

ROLES (seeking 2 actors)
Step Mother/Granny
Rapunzel’s Prince/ Lucinda

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Housing is provided in Breckenridge during performances.
No Equity contracts are available

REHEARSALS
Rehearsals are in Denver and move to Breckenridge on July 13th until opening.

PERFORMANCES
July 17th – August 11th, 2019
Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 6:30pm

VENUE
Breckenridge Theatre
121 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

posted 6-28-19


