Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJun29Sat20191:00 pm My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...My Partner: Classic Melodrama an...Jun 29 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmIt’s a melodrama and an olio! This classic, originally performed by The Imperial Players, returns to Cripple Creek. Boo, hiss, cheer, and get ready for a roaring good time. Rated PG, and great for families![...]1:30 pm Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Music...Jun 29 @ 1:30 pm – 4:00 pmBased on Disney’s smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan: The Stage Musical swings into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse this summer. Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck[...]1:30 pm Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Little Shop of Horrors – (matine...Jun 29 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pmIt’s a familiar story: Boy meets Girl. Girl is dating a sadistic dentist. Boy meets mysterious, blood-thirsty plant. In an effort to win over Girl, Boy makes a pact with Plant to allow his wildest[...]2:00 pm My Way: A Musical Tribute to Fra...My Way: A Musical Tribute to Fra...Jun 29 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmMy Way is a musical revue that recalls the essence of the man through the glorious music he sang. It celebrates Sinatra’s mystique, and his myth, through the music he loved best, the American standard.[...]2:00 pm The Wizard of Oz (matinee) / Jes...The Wizard of Oz (matinee) / Jes...Jun 29 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pmThe Wizard of Oz is the classic, beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The show has been entertaining audiences for generations and[...]