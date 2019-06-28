Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



INFO – AUDITIONS FOR FILM OR OTHER EVENTS

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jun 2019 / 0 Comment


THANK YOU FOR CHECKING OUT AUDITIONS FOR FILM OR OTHER EVENTS

 

Tips:
If you are required to sign up for an audition time, be sure to contact the producing organization if you have to cancel for any reason. It will be appreciated by the hiring organization and your fellow actors.

Some Audition Terms

  • Book: your binder of audition repertoire, which should be brought into the audition room in case they ask for additional material
  • Callback: an additional audition after the first… sometimes you’ll be called back several times
  • Cold reading: part of an audition in which you’re given very short notice to read from a script, either as a monologue or with a scene partner (may be given to you on the spot)
  • Headshot: a professional picture of yourself printed on quality photo paper, usually 8 x 10, in either color or black and white
  • Resume: your performance experience including other experience that may be applicable
  • Monitor: a person who helps run the audition process (signing people up, calling names, etc…)
  • Open call: an open audition, meaning both non-union and union members can attend
  • Monologue: a solo acting speech
  • Non-Union: a person who doesn’t have a membership or an invitation to a Union (AFTRA/SAG or EQUITY – for Theatre)
  • Union: a person belonging to and being a paid member of a union

